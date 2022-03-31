4 Types of Libra personalities you need to know about

Libra is an air sign represented by the scales, which emphasizes Libra's obsession with balance and harmony. Libra is obsessed with symmetry and strives for balance in all aspects of life. Of course, this lovely sign has distinctions that are often overlooked. For every Libra who seeks total symmetry and a behind-the-scenes role in life, there is another who craves a little more attention and it makes total sense that people with the same zodiac sign could still have very different personalities.

So, here are 4 Libran personalities that you would want to know about.

1. The social butterfly

They serve as the glitter glue that holds everything together. Libras, in general, contribute to social cohesiveness, enjoy celebrating any joyful occasion, and may be friends with you despite your differences. The Socialite, unlike other types of Libras, isn't afraid to shake things up. They enjoy making an entry that makes an impact, as long as it's a nice one. Their beauty and reputation are of the utmost importance to them.

2. The logically-driven

These Librans tend to be more analytical and objective in their attitude to life. These Librans are motivated by concepts rather than feelings, and they excel at coming up with new ideas — but this also means they may spend hours evaluating the pros and drawbacks of various options before making a decision.

3. The diplomat

Libras are natural peacemakers who excel at being diplomatic and courteous in their relationships and groups. They carefully select their phrases in order to find common ground with as many individuals as possible. Just when you think they're going to take a side in a discussion or, God forbid, a real dispute, they'll stay neutral out of fear of upsetting someone on the other side. They’re great mediators in disagreements, as they can help people find common ground.

4. The egalitarian

These Librans are profoundly committed to ensuring that things are fair and equitable. They are more passionate about social issues and speaking out against injustices. They are more willing than their counterparts to go against the grain and rebel against the current situation, especially if it means bringing a greater balance to a situation.

So now you know about the types of Libras, it can offer you a more complex and personalized look at the zodiac’s resident cardinal air sign.

