4 Types of Sagittarius you might already know

Sagittarius is unquestionably a sign with presence, panache, and seemingly endless positivity, as it is ruled by the element of fire and the expansive planet Jupiter. They're usually a lot of fun to be around, and they're the people we call when we have a last-minute but brilliant idea. But that isn't to say that everyone born under the sign of the Archer acts in the same way. Although all Sagittarians share some core Sagittarius characteristics, they may have significant differences in how they approach relationships, express themselves, relate to their emotions, and pursue their goals.

Here we bring you the 4 types of Sagittarians you need to know about.

1. The extra adventurous

Sagittarius is known for its thrill-seeking tendencies, but some Sagittarians maybe even more likely than the average Sagittarius to accept an exciting impulse offer. This is because about half of them are ruled by Mars, the action-oriented planet that is all about taking risks and acting on impulses. This planetary influence emphasises the free-spirited nature of Sagittarians, making them more prone to making spur-of-the-moment plans and decisions.

2. The philosophical

These Sagittarians’ natural love of learning, knowledge and spiritual growth is amplified. While all Sagittarians seek mental stimulation throughout their lives, these Sagittarians are likely to be even more philosophical and higher-minded. When it comes to absorbing new perspectives, understanding belief systems, and opening themselves up to new ways of thinking, Sagittarians are sponges.

3. The humorist

This type of Sagittarius always seems to have a joke ready, whether they're at the bar or at work. In some situations, their quick wit helps to relieve tension; however, in others, it may only add to the sense of awkwardness. They aren't trying to make fun of anything or anyone who deserves to be taken seriously; they simply believe that everyone could benefit from a little light-heartedness.

3. The life of the party

No Sagittarius has ever disliked a party and vice versa. However, because most of these types of Sagittarians have both the dazzling sun and the fiery Mars as planetary influences, they crave attention and adrenaline rushes even more than their other-born counterparts, which can bring out their wild side. While all Sagittarians have life-of-the-party energy, these Sags can't help but cause a stir and draw everyone's attention to themselves wherever they go.

So, how many of these Sagittarius’s have you met so far in your life?

Also Read: Aquarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs who love to eat food in bed