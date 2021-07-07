4 Types of selfies that you should acquaint yourself with

Who doesn’t love taking selfies? Selfies are a great way to boost your self-esteem and can be taken at any given moment of the day. Have a look at the list below to know some popular kinds of selfies.

Selfies are pictures of yourself that you take on your own. Since in selfies, the closer is slightly closer to your face in comparison to normal pictures and you are clicking the picture with one hand while posing, it becomes increasingly difficult to get the perfect shot that you feel is good enough to be shared on social media.

Selfies can be of different types, be it “a mirror selfie” or “a sunkissed selfie”. So we have for you 4 different types of selfies.

Mirror selfie

A mirror selfie is a selfie that you take in front of a mirror. It is usually easier than other selfies since you can show your entire body in the selfie and are simply clicking a reflection of yourself in the mirror instead of clicking a close-up selfie.

Sunkissed selfie

A sunkissed selfie is one that is taken in bright sunlight. The natural light can instantly make your face glow and give you that “sunkissed” look. Stand close to a window and click the selfie to get that natural glow.

The “Pout” selfie

This type of selfie usually involves you making a model-like pout. This kind of pout is more natural and subtle than the duckface and is made to enhance your cheekbones and make your lips look fuller.

“I woke up like this” selfie

This kind of selfie is taken when you have just woken up in the morning. Usually, these are no-makeup selfies. Clicking selfies in the morning lets you capture that fresh glow that you have on your face after a goodnight’s sleep.

