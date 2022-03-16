4 Types of Taurus that you might run into

Taurus people are driven by a strong need for social and financial stability. They have a strong desire for extravagance, contentment, and magnificent goods, which can lead to a feeling of desperate need. Taurus natives, like the Bull that represents their sign, are prone to wrath, yet they can be terrifying once agitated. That isn't to suggest that all Tauruses have the same likes, dislikes, or eccentricities. Some Tauruses are more in sync with their ruling element, earth, which makes them cautious and rule-abiding, while others are affected by their ruling planet, Venus, which makes them love rom-coms and expensive bath bombs.

Here are 4 types of Tauruses that you must have run into once in your lifetime.

1. The career-oriented

Taurus is a sign that knows how to strike a healthy balance between work and leisure, and they're enthusiastic about both. They are more work- and detail-oriented than their counterparts. These Taureans have an added rigorous, meticulous, and structured energy to their already workaholic attitude, making them unstoppable when it comes to getting things done, even if they insist on doing it the Taurus way.

2. The hopeless romantic

Even after years of being together, the Taurean notion of love is driven by a deep conviction in commitment, comfort, and a readiness to go a bit overboard. On the one hand, this indicates that you enjoy poetry and holding hands, and you probably fantasise about sharing a home with your lover. On the other side, if your partner doesn't spend all of their time with you, the value you place on loyalty may cause you to become possessive.

3. The less stubborn

Taurus' main flaw is stubbornness, which isn't unexpected given that they're represented by the headstrong bull's emblem. Taureans who are co-ruled by the mutable planet Mercury, on the other hand, are more adaptable, flexible, and fast on their feet. Because these Taureans are more adaptable than the average bull, you can usually persuade them to change their minds or try something new more easily than other Tauruses.

4. The leisure lover

For these Tauruses, relaxation is more of a fantasy that requires caution. They prefer to either do nothing or sit on a beach, which is a means for them to unwind; however, they are also capable of physically demanding tasks. They favour things that are sluggish and can be done while sitting in one place. This slow type of Bull is intrinsically related to comfort and beauty.

So, which of these Tauruses do you get along with the best?

