4 Types of Virgos you need to know about

Virgos have a lot of stereotypes. They're often labelled as stuffy, critical, and anti-fun, but this is the sign that everyone else looks to when they need to get things done. Sharing a zodiac sign with someone doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have an instant cosmic kinship. All Virgos may share some core Virgo characteristics, but they may communicate, express themselves, behave in relationships, process their emotions, and pursue their goals in vastly different ways.

Here we bring you 4 types of Virgos that you might have encountered at least once in your lifetime.

1. The silent observer

Virgo is one of the zodiac's most perceptive signs, and it's nearly impossible to know how much they notice about others. You might think that because they are such good friends and listeners; they naturally know everything there is to know about you, but don't be fooled; Virgo has a lot of tricks up their sleeve that few people are aware of.

2. The manager

From their quick problem-solving skills to their tactful approach to difficult conversations, these Virgos appear to have it all together. As you watch them multitask on a daily basis, you might wonder. In a nutshell, it's largely due to Virgo's proclivity for overthinking and planning for almost any (but especially the worst) scenario. Encourage your manager friend to take a day off every now and then and let you handle the planning — they'll probably hate it, but they'll be grateful nonetheless.

3. The analyst

All Virgos have a strong sense of practicality, but these Virgos tend to approach life with an even more analytical and rational mindset. They are the most logical and intellectual of the Virgos, as they are blessed with the most of Mercury's clever and mentally driven influence. They excel at making detailed plans, expressing themselves in an orderly manner, and catching typos that others miss.

4. The sage

These Virgos are health-conscious, and they prioritise their natural surroundings. And, if you get close enough to them, they'll gladly invest in your well-being as well. These are the Virgos you should contact if you need to vent about a problem. There's nothing they can't or won't do to make things better.

These are the most reliable people and will never leave their friends or family when they need them. They are supportive and will fight for the people in their life.

