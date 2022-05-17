Leo women are courageous and gutsy. They are natural born leaders who excel at taking charge in groups. Leos are not only intelligent, but also supportive. They will inspire those around them. She desires for a meaningful and passionate relationship with her partner. When she falls in love, she will want to celebrate and tell everyone about it. However, the Leo woman ultimately desires a very easy-going, joyful relationship with a best friend.

So, if you are interested in this fierce lady to fall for you, here are 4 ways to attract a Leo woman.

Compliment her

A Leo woman loves compliments. She responds to compliments with her entire body. She smiles and her eyes light up to show how much she appreciates the kind words. Just make her think she is the most wonderful girl out there in the town and you’ve got her. Criticizing her or humiliating her in any way will permanently ruin your romantic odds with this girl.

She loves to lead

Win her over by admiring her distinct style and way of life. Being an alpha female, you can’t take her for granted. She would want to lead the relationship in all the aspect so she would want to do the asking out, make the arrangements, and be in charge of the relationship in general.

She loves affection

A Leo woman seeks a partner with whom she can shine brightly. If you go too far into the darkness or carry yourself without grace, you're unlikely to keep her affection in the long run. A Leo woman is not ashamed to show her feelings for her partner because she knows who she is and what she deserves better than anyone else. All this lady desires for in return is your attention, so lavish them with compliments and encouragement!

Be playful

A Leo woman is playful and entertaining to be around. When Leo is around, there is rarely a dull moment, and their outgoing and unpredictable personalities make them a joy to be around. You are surely going to have a lot of fun with her. Their playful nature is highly infectious, and they are constantly making their partners cheerful.

Now that you know how to attract a Leo woman, put your best foot forward and gear up to enjoy her company!

