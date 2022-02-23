4 Ways to detox after spending time with toxic relatives

You may wish to surround yourself with positivity in life and people who always lift you up. Well, this goal is easily achieved when it comes to choosing friends and peers who add value to our lives. However, one cannot always pick and choose the right people when it comes to extended family. Be it your annoying aunt who judges your clothing choices or the conservative uncle who always recommends that you marry soon; spending extended periods of time with certain relatives can affect your mood. So, here are a few ways to detox with self-care after spending time with toxic relatives.

Learn to say to when you’re coerced into doing things you would rather not, especially if it will lead you to overthink or add to your anxiety. Stand up for yourself a little more and prioritize self-care. Set off on a short self-care getaway to lift your mood after spending a long weekend at a wedding surrounded by toxic relatives. You can take a friend along so that you don’t replay the events that transpired in your head and instead divert your mind to happier pursuits. Nourish your body with foods that lift your mood. This can be anything from refreshingly citrus salads with seasonal leafy greens to guilt-free indulgence in smoothie bowls packed full of your favorite berries and nuts. The antioxidants in such meals shall give you a healthy boost. Voice affirmations about self-love to erode the taunts you’ve heard from your family members. Tell yourself that you are proud of your progress and that all that you are enough, so that you do not feel as though you must jump through hoops to please anyone. This can do wonders to boost your self-esteem.

While you may never wish to air your opinions for fear of ruffling feathers, you must pay attention to your own innate emotional needs to ensure you stay carefree and happy as long as possible.

