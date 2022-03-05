4 Ways to get an Aquarius guy’s attention

Give the Aquarius man a chance if you're looking for a fun, frivolous, and light-hearted relationship that might just surprise you and turn into something more serious. Traditional seduction techniques will not work on an Aquarius man, but he will go weak in the knees if you seduce him with your intellect. Unfortunately, finding an Aquarius man is not as easy because this star sign does not fall in love easily. Nonetheless, once he's hooked, you could be in one of the best relationships you've ever had.

Here are 4 ways how you can get an Aquarius man hooked on you.

1. Allow your free-spirited side to shine through

Remember that Aquarius men get bored easily, so if you want to attract people born under this sign, show him your spontaneous side. For the most part, he wants a woman with whom he can have fun and go on mini-adventures. It's even better if you don't wait for him to drag you along and instead suggest new and exciting things you and your partner could do together.

2. Show your quirky side

A person who thinks, acts, dresses, etc. outside the box and isn't shy about their eccentricities is a big turn-on for an Aquarius man. So, find your one-of-a-kind quality and flaunt it in front of your Aquarius crush.

3. Be independent

Aquarius men are attracted to women who are self-assured and successful in their own right. Feel free to focus on yourself while still pursuing an Aquarius man; it will pique their interest. Show him that you already have your own priorities in place and that he will have to work hard to become one of them.

4. Don’t be high maintenance

Aquarius men are drawn to independent women who can handle themselves most of the time. He will keep you at arm's length if you act needy, whether financially or emotionally. Certainly, expecting too much of him at all times will send him running to someone else, diminishing whatever attraction he has for you. Aquarius men value their personal space and women who bring them inner peace.

An Aquarius man is looking for love, regardless of how cool and detached he is or how unconventional his love traits are. He, on the other hand, rarely rushes into a romantic relationship. He needs time to see if you're up to the task. An Aquarian would rather be alone than tied to someone who is not his intellectual equal or who he believes cannot be a friend; first, last, and always.

