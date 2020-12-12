4 Ways to help kids with nightmares

Having nightmares is a common phenomenon that happens to children and toddlers. Sometimes they can get a bit severe and your kids might have trouble falling asleep. To help your kids cope with nightmares and make sure they have a good night’s sleep, here are 4 effective ways.

Nightmares in children can be frightening and alarming. However, these are common and occur every now and then. Nightmares are usually bad dreams wherein you wake up getting scared or feeling anxious. It can be unsettling and disturb your sleep.

These nightmares are often associated with bad thoughts and occur late at night. Feelings like anger, stress, anxiety, sadness, and depression can trigger a nightmare. Children who are going through trauma or are separated from their caregivers also suffer from nightmares often.

If you have a child who is suffering from nightmares, these are the steps you can take to reduce the chances of having nightmares in your kids.

Make sure they get sufficient sleep

Your kids should have sufficient sleep and a minimum of 3 hours of deep sleep is vital. Make sure your kids sleeping pattern is regular without any breaks.

They should be expressive and open

Make sure your kids are expressive and confront you with problems and feelings. Expressing emotions and venting is important for peace of mind.

Comfort your child

What a child seeks is comfort, warmth and love. Give your child the emotional support and encourage them by appreciating them from time to time.

Prohibit mobile phones

Restrict your child from mobile phones before sleeping. This will not only keep them away from electronics but it will also keep them away from consuming any unnecessary content.

