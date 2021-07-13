4 Ways for introverts to survive in this extroverted world

Being an introvert in a world full of extroverts can be tough. Follow these 4 tips given below to thrive and survive in the real world.

Introverts are people who need some alone time to recharge after interacting with a lot of people. They don’t hate people or dislike other people, they simply prefer their own company. Introverts due to their shy nature, often find it hard to stand up for themselves or say “no” to people when needed.

In today’s extroverted world, where everyone seems to be competing with one another to be the best and reach the top, it becomes increasingly difficult for an introvert to survive. So here are some tips exclusively for introverts to get through this cut-throat world.

Take time off when needed

It can get quite tiring for you to make small talk with people everyday in your attempt to be social and outgoing. Don’t feel bad or neglect your feelings if you feel drained. Take time off and spend time in your own company to recharge.

Don’t try to change yourself just to fit in

Being in an extroverted world, where people are loud, aggressive and dominating, you may try to change your shy nature and push yourself to be more like them. Don’t change yourself just to fit in, accept who you are and love yourself for that.

Stick to your beliefs

If you don’t feel like going out or meeting someone new, be honest with people and say “no” to plans. Don’t force yourself to be someone that you are not.

Try to take a stand

It can be very easy for people to pull you down or dominate you, given your introverted nature. Don’t be afraid to take a stand for yourself if you feel that someone is taking advantage of your introversion.

