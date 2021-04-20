4 Ways to know yourself better and introspect

Constantly being surrounded by the opinions and voices of other people, can lead to you feeling lost and confused. It can distance you from yourself and your core values. So, follow these 4 ways to know yourself, understand your personality and to become mindful.

More often than not, the choices we make in life, be it career or lifestyle choices, we make them on the basis of the opinion of other people, like our family members and friends. All our decisions are influenced by the people around us, At such times, knowing ourselves can be a challenge.

We can easily get confused between what we want and what people want from us. It is normal at such times, to lose our core values and desires. There comes a time when we want to get to know ourselves better to know who we really are and what we really want. Have a look at 4 ways to know yourself better and understand your personality.

Know your strengths and weaknesses

To know yourself better, it is essential to know your strengths and weaknesses. Observe and assess the areas that you excel in and the areas that you lack in. This will not only help you in deciding your life goals but will also help you in identifying your limitations and working on them.



Address and analyse your thoughts

Pay heed to the subconscious mind and analyse and observe every thought that comes into your mind. Question your beliefs, ideas and thought processes to know yourself better and to know what you want from life.

Make a journal

Maintaining a journal and penning down your thoughts everyday can help you in getting to know yourself. You can easily engage in self-reflection and know your mindset and thought processes. It also helps you in reading your reactions and recognising your ideas and goals.

Determine your core values

Your core values include the list of values that are important to you and that you follow in your daily life. By determining your core values, you will be able to test your morals, ideals and beliefs. This can help you in making career choices and deciding your life goals and priorities.

