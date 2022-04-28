4 Ways to lure an Aries in bed

Being a fire sign, we can’t negate the fiery and bold nature of Aries in the bedroom. Aries are quite sizzling under the sheets and always make the bold move to make their partner fulfilled and contented. While each zodiac sign has its weaknesses that can act over the top to seduce them, this element of fire is always chockfull of excitement and of course, lustful vibes will only get enticed with special efforts and extra care. Astrology can assist you in navigating the ways to seduce an Aries to fulfil their sexual desires and leave them to come craving for more.

Here are 4 ways to lure Aries into bed.

1. Show confidence

Being bold in nature, Aries can be seduced by a person that overflows confidence. Aries feel attracted to a person that is self-reliant and does not need anyone to fulfil them. Be it emotional aspect or career, Arians judge every facet of the person before getting all cosy up in the bedroom. Moreover, they like speaking dirty and being praised! Ping them with kinky texts and often say the words of appreciation for their physique and they will eat you like a king.

2. Keep the approach bold

Aries always adore challenges! Though they themselves are the chaser, some bold moves and efforts from their partner in the bedroom always entice them. They also appreciate conversations on hot topics with deep eye contact. Not only does this turns them on but such things also play a major role in creating lasting warmth in their heart. Moreover, skinship is something they always look up to before diving deep into the sexual waters. During the initial intimate stage, keep touching their body, give them warm hugs along with passionate kisses and they are all yours! Keep embracing small gestures that tell them your longing desire to make love while leaving subtle hints of your emotional connection.

3. Let them initiate

Aries are aggressive and dominant in bed! They are the leaders and therefore they always like to initiate under the sheets. All you have to do is approach them boldly and leave the aftermath to them. Tease them, play meaningfully but give them their time to make the first move. Once they know you are into them, they will be dying to dominate you.

4. Never tie them

Aries rule the sex drive and they want their complete freedom to do things in their own way. Be it intimate touches or everyday life- they like people who have their own life rather than someone who always be their beck and call. So, if you want to entice an Aries, never restrict them and give them their space, even if you are in a room alone! They don’t like someone who pleads for their attention.

Arians are all about passion and enthusiasm! Just play safe with them and keep taking the daring moves to approach them. Going a little mysterious is the ultimate key to arousing Aries under the covers.

