4 Ways to make people respect you

Respect is something that we all want but don't necessarily get. It is something that has to be achieved. A person will only respect you if they deem you worthy of it. There are many people who are respected, be it for their personality or stature. But the ones who are not respected, wonder why this is the case.

It is not easy to somehow convince people that you are worthy enough to get respect from them. You cannot simply go up to them and tell them to respect you. It is solely their decision to respect you or not. So if you want others to give you respect, then follow these 4 ways given below.

Be direct

No one would respect you if you talk about people behind their back or are a hypocrite. In order to be deemed as worthy of respect, you need to be direct and straightforward with people and say what’s on your mind without being diplomatic or politically correct.

Give respect

To achieve respect you need to give respect. Others will only respect you if you respect them and treat them as equals. Don’t belittle anyone or come across as a snob.

Never break your promises

Stick to your words! Only make a promise when you know that you will be able to fulfill it. Never break your promise with anyone if you want to be respected by them.

Keep your integrity intact

One of the most important things to gain respect is to maintain your integrity. You need to be someone who is kind, honest and affectionate while also being direct and straightforward to not let anyone take advantage of your niceness.

Also Read: Read these quotes when you feel all hope is lost