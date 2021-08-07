4 Ways to prevent climate change and reduce global warming

Climate change is real! The melting glaciers, the extreme temperatures and the frequent changes in the precipitation patterns are proof that climate change is very much real and preventing it is the need of the hour. One of the main reasons for climate change is the burning of oil, coal and other fossil fuels that result in an increased amount of carbon dioxide. There are many ways by which we can contribute to preventing climate change.

So follow these effective ways to help prevent climate change and preserve the planet for future generations.

Be aware and efficiently of the usage of energy. A simple thing such as turning off the lights and unplugging devices efficiently and responsibly can make a huge difference. Use energy-efficient bulbs to cut down on energy usage.

Recycle everything that you use instead of buying something new. Recycling not only helps in reducing waste but also in preventing the emission of greenhouse gases. Get in the habit of recycling all your stuff to help reduce global warming.

Most people are still not aware of climate change and the ill effects of it. So educate yourself and make the people around you aware of the impact of global warming and the emission of greenhouse gases to compel them to contribute to preventing climate change and protecting the environment for future generations.

Reduce your carbon footprints by switching to electricity generated by energy sources with low emissions of carbon dioxide, carpooling, switching to LED bulbs and utilising solar energy.

