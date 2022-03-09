4 Ways to seduce a Capricorn Man

The Capricorn man is a fantastic catch, intelligent but with a wicked sense of humour, and quietly dressed in black but bristling with silent ambition. Saturn, the planet of hard work, maturity, and adherence to one's responsibilities, rules Capricorn. Capricorns are preoccupied with securing the bag, so they rarely have time to pursue love or entertain romantic ideas. If you have a crush on a Capricorn, keep in mind that this sign values power over pleasure, so you must ensure that you will enhance their status or image while never getting in the way of their professional goals.

Here are 4 ways to seduce your Capricorn man crush.

1. Prove you are ambitious

To attract a Capricorn man, demonstrate that you're serious about making a material success of your life, just as he is. Capricorns are attracted to people who are career-oriented and hardworking, just like them. If you give the impression of being feckless and lazy, these guys will be far less interested in you. The more hours you work, the higher you'll be regarded by a Capricorn.

2. You should be patient and take the relationship seriously

Capricorns will not commit to someone unless they have completed their homework first. If they decide someone is worth their time and effort, their love interest had better be fully committed. They require someone who is aware of the concept of, 'I don't get into relationships on a regular basis. It's serious because I'm in a relationship with you. And I'd like you to treat it as such.’

3. Keep your man interested in your financial smarts

For anyone curious about Capricorn man’s compatibility, knowing you'll be wined and dined is a big part of the appeal. However, in today's world, where everything is growing towards equality, the Capricorn man also expects his partner to be financially savvy. He's not a gold digger, and if you're fortunate enough to have riches, he won't be after you. Instead, it's a case of him recognising that you're in it for the long haul because you have the same financial acumen as him.

4. Show you have traditional values

If you want to attract a Capricorn man, you should keep anything unusual or unconventional about your lifestyle or background under wraps in the first instance. Because he has deep, conservative values, if you've had a traditional upbringing, respect the status quo, and are content to follow a safe, well-trodden path in life, he'll feel much more at ease with you.

The thing is, the Capricorn man has high expectations of his partners, and until those expectations are met, he will most likely regard you as nothing more than a potential lover.

