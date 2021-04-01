4 Ways to stop getting defensive in a negative situation

When we get into a conflict or someone criticizes us, then we easily get defensive to prove ourselves right. But a defensive tone might make things even worse. So, say what you want to without getting defensive. Here are 4 ways to do that.

Getting defensive is one of the most common mistakes that most of us do to cope with negative situations. But being defensive doesn’t always help, rather it may make situations worse getting us in real trouble. So, instead of being defensive, we should tackle conflicts or arguments in subtle ways to cope with them. But how to do that? Most of the time people cannot control and stop themselves from getting defensive. And this will not happen overnight as well. They should practice it regularly to master it. So, here are some easy ways to stop getting defensive.

Focus on your values

When you feel defensive, then focus on the areas where you feel confident. Remember your values what truly matters for you. Thinking about your values will make you feel confident again and boost your self-esteem. So, then you will feel it be unnecessary for being defensive.

Consider criticism as a sign of other’s belief

Don’t take criticism from others personally, rather take it as a sign of other’s belief in your ability. Maybe, they have more expectations from you and consider you as a valuable person. Hence, they are criticizing your work so that you can do better. This feeling will reduce your urge to begin defensive.

Take a deep breath

Saying something in a defensive tone might often sound very harsh. Instead, you can just think what to say calmly and take some deep breathe while the other person talking a lot about your flaws. This will make you calm, help you think rationally, reduce your defensive behaviour and say the right words calmly.

Use I statement

Instead of saying “I wish you would grow up”, say “I am not comfortable with this” or “I can hear what you are saying”. This will reduce the tension of the situation and make things calm.

