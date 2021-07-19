4 Ways to store your old photographs

Old photographs are invaluable and extremely precious. So follow these 4 ways given below to preserve them for a long time by storing them in a safe manner.

There is nothing as precious as fond memories and when it comes to such memories, old photographs definitely top the list. We all have a box that is full of old print photographs of our childhood and also some of our parent’s childhood. Such photographs are invaluable and must be kept in the safest possible way.

Storing photographs in such a way that they don’t get damaged, is easy only if you know how. So check out these 4 ways given below to know the correct way of storing your old photographs to protect and preserve them for a long time.

1. You can use plastic sleeves that don’t have PVC in them to store each photograph individually and make them easily accessible and avoid mishandling.

2. You can also store these photographs in a box by layering them in between sheets of paper that is acid-free to avoid the photographs from getting damaged over time. This is an easy way to save space and store photographs in a convenient manner.

3. While choosing the box for storing the photographs in, try to choose that is big enough to accommodate all the pictures without crushing them. To avoid peeling photos apart from another, place a divider in between them.

4. An important thing to keep in mind while storing old photographs is to not store them in a humid area. Avoid storing them in areas that are too cold or too hot. Avoid extreme temperature fluctuation and humid areas.

