4 Ways technology has benefited the LGBTQ+ community

The internet, social media, and technologically assisted content creation have enabled LGBTQ+ people to connect and advance in ways that were not previously conceivable. LGBTQ+ groups and people are no longer limited by geographical limits and can raise awareness of issues impacting their communities while also increasing and speeding up access to information worldwide.

Here are 4 ways how technology has benefitted the LGBTQ+ community.

1. Enhancing safety

Technology providers are responding to this scenario by developing apps and features to assist LGBTQ+ people in remaining safe. Numerous travel and social safety apps have a neighbourhood-level LGBTQ+ safety features, assisting members of the LGBTQ+ community in understanding the chance of harm from discrimination against LGBTQ+ persons or groups and level of caution required at the place. These apps help in assisting LGBTQ+ individuals in making educated decisions regarding their own well-being at home and abroad.

2. Creating community

With the growing popularity of social media mobile applications, specialist LGBT social media services will be a major hit. There are many others like them, and all they need is a platform to connect with others who share their thoughts and objectives. For many LGBTQ+ individuals, especially those who may be living in small or more rural areas, technology has made it much easier to find other LGBTQ+ people in their community. Social media has also aided in amplifying the views of those who were previously marginalised and side-lined – and this new visibility has surely contributed to increased acceptance.

3. Create engaging content

From television and music streaming services to podcasts and beyond, the number of people, artists, and producers creating content about LGBTQ+ issues have grown exponentially—stuff that would have been rejected just 5-10 years ago.

4. Finding a partner

Finding a stable partner is never simple, and it becomes even more difficult if you are part of the LGBT community. There are several dating apps that help people in finding new matches and starting relationships. An exclusive LGBT dating app undoubtedly creates a welcoming environment for all LGBT people. That is, everyone feels safe when communicating with other members using an LGBT chatting app; online dating with LGBT. As a result, they aren't misjudged.

While technology has helped to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people, the reality is that there is still much space for improvement in our society as a whole. Technology alone will not be able to eradicate hatred and bias; it is up to us as humans to hold people including ourselves accountable for our words and deeds, and to commit to establishing an atmosphere in which all are valued and respected.

