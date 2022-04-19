4 Ways to tempt a Sagittarius woman to chase you

To attract a Sagittarius lady to pursue you, you must be able to defend her and interest her in intellectual activities. You must be an explorer and provide her freedom. Be a cheerleader for her and be open to her. Always be truthful, and flirt with her more. Finally, surprise her with intriguing gifts. So, if you've got your heart set on a Sagittarius woman, you'll have to adjust your strategy. Instead of chasing her, you'll have to make her chase you. But how can you entice a Sagittarius woman to pursue you?

Here are 4 strategies to make a Sagittarius woman fall in love with you.

1. You have to have a terrific sense of humour

Sagittarius, which is ruled by Jupiter, is known for their exuberant lifestyle. Jupiter is recognised as the god of merriment and jollity, among other things. They are always up for a good chuckle. It's no surprise that their laughter is contagious. Sagittarius ladies prefer to spend their time with those who can make them laugh. So, how do you get a Sagittarius woman to fall in love with you? You have figured out how to make her laugh!

2. Engage with her intellectual tasks

A woman born under the sign of Sagittarius is an intellectual being. She's intelligent, clever, and a high achiever in general. She enjoys intelligent conversations that stimulate her mind. To catch her attention, you must demonstrate that you are intelligent and capable of engaging in stimulating conversations. She'll probably appreciate a person who isn't clueless and knows what he's doing or saying.

3. Be an extreme flirt

A Sagittarius lady is always drawn to the possibility of a fascinating adventure. Tempt her with the possibility of a fresh and exciting love experience by going all out and making it abundantly evident that you're interested and accessible. You can't over flirt with a Sagittarian woman; these ladies simply can't get enough of it. The Sagittarius lady is one of the zodiac's biggest teasers, and she enjoys a little wicked banter and a somewhat risqué joke. Just make sure it's actually humorous - humour, as usual, is the key to a Sagittarian's heart.

4. Be open to her

Her nature is to be open to other people's perspectives. You have the option of telling her what you think or how you feel. You can also tell her about your dreams, what you want to achieve, or what you want to have. Being vulnerable to her does not imply that you are weak or helpless.

Given her free-spirited nature, your primary goal should be to keep her involved and entertained. Make no doubt about her brilliance; her diverse life experience reveals a well-rounded individual. Her sense of humour, on the other hand, is an important aspect of her personality. Maintain as much giggling as possible.

