4 Ways to make a Gemini miss you after breakup

A Gemini after a breakup typically has two sides, just as how they are portrayed by the twins. One side will go out and enjoy themselves, while the other will reflect on the union and lament the things they did that contributed to its downfall. After a split, they have no trouble going out and meeting new people, making it simple for them to swiftly move on and possibly challenging for their ex to make them miss you. Since a Gemini does not like to share their space, you might need to show them what they are missing when you are not around if you want to get their attention more frequently. Check out these 4 ways in which you can make a Gemini miss you after breakup.

1. Act a bit mysterious Geminis love mysteries and suspense, so they won't be able to help but try to figure you out. To make them curious about your presence and existence, you could, for example, maintain contact with their friends without telling them. They may use this as an excuse to phone or text you. Even without sharing the full plan, you might start by posting anything on social media about your upcoming trip.

2. Stay busy To make your Gemini ex miss you, keep yourself busy. Because Geminis are such restless people, don't be shocked if your ex contacts you to ask when you two can hang out again. Make sure they understand that you are a complete head honcho and not just someone who achieves the absolute minimum. Keep your schedule fairly filled to give the impression that you have a lot on your plate. They might question what's going on with your life in light of this. 3. Pick up a new hobby You will gain new perspectives on yourself and your personality as a result of this approach. When they see that you are having a great time taking up a new hobby and enjoying oneself, your Gemini ex will miss you. Even if you're still depressed about the split, investing in new connections and activities and cramming your lots of happiness will make them feel left out and jealous.