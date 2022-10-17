4 Ways to make a Leo miss you badly

When it comes to dating in the twenty-first century, they say that distance causes the heart to feel full, but this is not necessarily true. Too much seclusion and absence may cause the heart to seek refuge elsewhere. So, how can you make a Leo miss you while you aren't around? Whether you've been seeing a Leo for a while or are just starting off, making them think of you when you're not around is a terrific approach to enhance your bond. You can do some things to maintain your image in the thoughts of a Leo and make them miss you. Check out these 4 ways in which you can make a Leo miss you like crazy.

1. Make attractive fashion choices Leo is obsessed with all things luxurious and stylish. Nothing is too daring or too gleaming for the born zodiac. It is critical for them to wear high-fashion pieces that express their bold and powerful Leo personality. So always concentrate on your appearance to make a Leo miss you. The aim is to keep yourself in their minds, so wear your most pricey dresses and jewellery, and engage in beauty treatments to make your skin sparkle, making them even more drawn to you. 2. Build an emotional bond While most Leos you meet may appear harsh and strict on the outside, they are super emotional on the inside. A romantic connection without emotional closeness is not viable for a Leo over time. Attempt to get to know your Leo partner by engaging in lengthy conversations and probing questions about themselves to make them miss you when you are not around and wanting to be with you.

3. Show seduction to them Leos are deeply passionate and sensual, and they place a high value on creating a connection in order to have raging libido. They are seduced by the temptation of both giving and receiving in bed. Spend time with them and keep one another company if you want Leo to miss you and chase you. Engage with them if you want to keep them around, and try to match their intensity in bed.