4 Ways to make a Scorpio miss you after breakup

Scorpios, who have a knack for breaking your heart, will never forget you if you harm them. it could be that you and a Scorpio partner may not be compatible enough to form a lasting relationship. It's actually difficult to let them go. Scorpios are known for their commitment and drive, which makes them excellent life partners, so it's no surprise that you'd want to be on their thoughts. Everyone who has an ex with this sign has tried to figure out how to make their Scorpio partner miss them after a breakup. So, in order to attract your Scorpio ex back into your life and make them miss you, we've put together 4 simplest yet most effective tips.

1. Never be too available The single most important thing about a Scorpio in love is that they never love you half-heartedly. So they may continue to try to contact you after the breakup. But here's the catch. Within the first few weeks following your split, you should not return your ex's calls, even if he/she reaches you first, because all they are doing is taking you for granted at this time. So, consider twice before entertaining their acts.

2. Try to be intimate If you guys plan to meet after the split and you still want things to be back together, consider breaking the physical boundary and being intimate with them. Scorpio craves closeness and may find it difficult to resist becoming intimate with you. Your touch will most likely remain on their skin, and they will be left wondering about you throughout the rest of their day. 3. Talk with them about their feelings Scorpios are known for pouring their hearts and souls into their relationships. By nature, they are passionate and intensely emotional. Chances are, the spit harmed them as well, but because you made a mistake, they want to avoid confronting their true sentiments. If you want to grow closer to your Scorpio person, ask them how they are feeling on a regular basis so they know they can rely on you.