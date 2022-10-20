4 Ways to make up with a Pisces after a fight
The majority of you probably already know that Pisceans are extremely sensitive and vulnerable to emotions, and often struggle with the decision of whether to communicate their feelings or not. A Pisces never sheds their tender side, even when they are fighting. In your attempt to settle your conflict with them, if you can pique their vulnerable side, you've already reached an agreement. They might hold onto bitterness if you don't repair the relationship and talk it out. They tend to keep a lot of emotion inside.
So, in order for you to resolve with a Pisces, try these 4 ways to make up after a fight.
1. Don’t cling onto them
People who cling to stuff are not popular with Pisces. They would also like you to be flexible if you get into a fight and want to apologize for it. They will expect the same behaviour from their partner because they value distance and moving on. They will only want to avoid you if you send them regretful texts or calls on a daily basis. Let them be, rather.
2. Send them a gift
Considered perhaps the most sentimental sign of all, a Pisces will value any present offered with warmth and affection. Send Pisces a present along with, most likely, an apology note if you want to make up for a fight. Sentimentally striking their heartstrings will undoubtedly work in your favor. Anything that you know they will like will do; it doesn't have to be something huge or pricey.
3. Listen to them
The Pisces love to share their experiences. They will be grateful if you can spare some time to talk to them. Even when they do not wish to, they are still an empath, sensing the emotions of everyone. They may feel insignificant amidst all the hubbub as a result of their own feelings becoming locked up and becoming more intense. Therefore, when they come to you with their concerns, pay close attention to what they have to say and make an effort to understand why they are arguing.
4. Support them
The attention of a powerful mate usually flatters Pisces. If you want to make up for a quarrel, you must be understanding of the other person's situation and everything they may be experiencing at the onset of that particular phase. It will demonstrate your genuine concern for them if you give them some time to reflect and process their feelings alone while supporting them always.
You could stand a chance of reuniting with your Pisces partner if you follow these suggestions.