4 Ways to make up with a Pisces after a fight

The majority of you probably already know that Pisceans are extremely sensitive and vulnerable to emotions, and often struggle with the decision of whether to communicate their feelings or not. A Pisces never sheds their tender side, even when they are fighting. In your attempt to settle your conflict with them, if you can pique their vulnerable side, you've already reached an agreement. They might hold onto bitterness if you don't repair the relationship and talk it out. They tend to keep a lot of emotion inside. So, in order for you to resolve with a Pisces, try these 4 ways to make up after a fight.

1. Don’t cling onto them People who cling to stuff are not popular with Pisces. They would also like you to be flexible if you get into a fight and want to apologize for it. They will expect the same behaviour from their partner because they value distance and moving on. They will only want to avoid you if you send them regretful texts or calls on a daily basis. Let them be, rather.

2. Send them a gift Considered perhaps the most sentimental sign of all, a Pisces will value any present offered with warmth and affection. Send Pisces a present along with, most likely, an apology note if you want to make up for a fight. Sentimentally striking their heartstrings will undoubtedly work in your favor. Anything that you know they will like will do; it doesn't have to be something huge or pricey.