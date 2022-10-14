The independent Aquarius despises conflict and would, if necessary, flee it at all costs. However, if you ever find yourself in an argument with an Aquarius, you're in luck because they prefer to speak things out rather than try to avoid a disagreement. They are more likely to use reasoning than feelings to resolve disputes. They just don't take things too personally, like all air signs. However, when you want to make up for a quarrel with an Aquarius, it's not just what you express; it's also how you admit it. Check out these 4 ways to make up with an Aquarius after a fight.

1. Address their intention In a fight, it's crucial to address an Aquarian's intentions and let them know that while they tried their best, it didn't work. You must rationally argue your position while trying to make up for a mistake. As an air sign, keep in mind that they struggle with emotions. Talking it out in a courteous, direct, and honest manner is the key. 2. Focus on being really honest Relationships that respect individuality and honesty in addition to a mental bond appeal to Aquarians. They will appreciate your love for them even if you are trying to make up for a mistake you made. Since this sign has excellent intuition, never try to manipulate them with trickery.

3. Give them space Even the most devoted people occasionally need some alone time to rejuvenate. Especially after a fight, an Aquarius requires space on a frequent basis. They could require some time to help them process their feelings. People born under this sign love their alone time and typically don't want to receive a lot of calls or texts. It's okay if you can't reach them straight away; perhaps they may simply be taking a break.