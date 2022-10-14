4 Ways to make your Sagittarius ex miss you after breakup

Sagittarius is an upbeat and action-oriented sign of the zodiac. After a breakup, this fiery, adventure-loving sign is often ready to move on because new people and experiences are waiting for this exploring sign. When a Sagittarius is away, it's pretty much easy to miss their unique, cheerful demeanour. They are so vibrant, joyful, and enjoyable. They are one of the zodiac signs that are most independent and self-sufficient, so if you want to make them miss you when you're gone, you'll need some flair. Check out these 4 ways in which you can make a Sagittarius miss you after breakup.

1. Love yourself Your personal appeal increases in direct proportion to how well-rounded you are. Your ex-Sagittarius lover might miss you even more if they learn that you're trying anything new. When you are committed to making a major change in yourself, or at the least, working toward your inborn flaws, your ex-Sagittarius partner won't fail to recognize the vitality in your approach. 2. Try not to be approachable For some while, keep your distance. It should be banned to text and call during such a phase. An extended period of no communication will give your ex an opportunity to miss you. They won't have a chance to miss you if you are contacting them every day and detailing your life without them. Instead of attempting to make up with them, let things calm down and don’t try to run after them.

3. Make them jealous A Sagittarian needs to feel that you are desired by others in this world. Your ex can become envious of the new person in the picture and decide to stand by your side. It doesn't imply that you're dating them, but it's acceptable to post images of you with another person on social media. Draw their interest with your new misadventures with your new partner.