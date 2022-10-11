4 Ways to mend a Taurus’s broken heart after a breakup

Taurus people want their relationships to continue forever when they fall in love. Therefore, no matter who wants to end the relationship, a Taurus finds it difficult to do so. It can be challenging for Taureans to consider the subtleties of a breakup because they value rationality and reality. Taureans, who are ruled by the planet Venus, sometimes stick to relationships that may not have a promising future because they take their time to accept the negative things that have occurred to them. However, due to their stubborn attitude, they are less inclined to contact their ex-partners after their breakup is done. However, we offer you four ideas for comforting a Taurean’s broken heart in order to help the bull out of his or her misery and pain.

1. Treat them to fancy dining Fancy eateries are the top choice for Taureans. They enjoy eating large portions and creamy dishes, so if they experience sadness, treating them to a mousse or cheesecake could do wonders to improve their mood following a difficult breakup. They will turn to food for solace; therefore, they will choose anything that is flavourful and gives them a feeling of warmth.

2. Take them for shopping Taureans tend to be extravagant and enjoy spending money on goods and items of superior quality. A Taurus' character revolves around having access to money and attractive things. Going shopping is a form of therapy for these people going through a breakup that will help them feel better and brighten their gloomy mood. 3. Let them paint their heart out Taurus is a creative soul. Their primary interest, besides shopping, is likely to be in the creative arts. They have a talent for everything artistic. They have a keen eye for aesthetics, so if they are going through a trying time after a breakup, painting their heart out on a canvas will lift their spirits and help them connect to their feelings much more effectively.