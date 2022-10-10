4 Ways to mend a Virgo's broken heart after a breakup

Passion and the notion of a 'perfect' connection are common motivators in Virgo relationships. And they could end up sad when their inflated expectations cause them harm. These earth signs struggle to let go after a breakup since they are highly emotional and vulnerable. They have a hard time accepting the reality or reason that their love story has come to an end and that it is now time for them to move on. They might even start asking a ton of questions, visualizing every possible situation and all the things they wish they'd done differently. But happily, there are ways to mend a Virgo heart that has been broken. Check out these 4 ways to heal a crushed Virgo’s heart.

1. Treat them to good food Beyond possessing a genuine need for comfort, Virgos have the best taste, making them the zodiac's ultimate foodies. A decent meal can truly improve their attitude, especially during the difficult days after a breakup. They would frequently get overindulged on their favourite pizza or a dish of ice cream to lift themselves out of sadness.

2. Self-help books to read Virgos are realistic but also meticulous, which makes them avid readers. Reading is one of Virgos' favourite pastimes because of their innate attention to detail. Therefore, especially during difficult times, people would desire to study every book on dating advice and self-help that could assist them escape their miserable situation. Reading is the ideal mental workout for Virgos since they love to evaluate, distinguish, and decipher everything they encounter.