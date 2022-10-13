4 Ways to mend an Aquarius's broken heart after breakup

Although they have plenty of potential for sweetness and romance in a relationship, Aquarians are just as vulnerable to heartbreak as anyone else, if not more so. Even when their heart is crushed and they are left by their lovers, they are equally intent on making sure that their ex-partner gets everything they need to emotionally recover. Their body language may indicate how stressed they are about a split. They all get restless and pumped with emotions all at once. Even though the zodiac sign is very likely to not create any drama during a breakup, it's unlikely they will ever forgive and forget if the breakup was ugly. Check out these 4 ways for an Aquarius to mend its heart after a breakup in order to move on.

1. Surround yourself with BFFs The pleasant, open-minded Aquarians believe that a friend is simply someone you haven't met yet. They confide in their pals, and when things are bad, especially after a breakup, they want to be surrounded by their best friends. They don't convey their emotions to those outside of their little circle because they are naturally fairly introverted. 2. Do some volunteer work Aquarians are charitable people who like helping others. They reach out to those who require assistance. These are the ones that are always willing to assist others in any manner they can. They would particularly want to concentrate on doing some volunteer work during a breakup to take their minds off the split and discover solutions for the people who need support.

3. Do some breathing exercise Activities that need grace and serenity are their favourite. A broken-hearted Aquarius would require brief periods of independence, breathing room, and escape. They would feel better if they practiced breathing exercises. Breathing exercises would relax their nervous system and bring some comfort to them because they have a tendency to become easily concerned and stressed about the little things.