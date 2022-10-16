4 Ways to recognise a Leo man is in love with you

Ruled by the sun, Leos are known for their stability, loyalty, and consistency. A Leo man turns out to be a beautiful lover as they put their hearts into their relationships. But when it comes to communication, Leo-born people are not expressive and might only indicate signs. Right from making you feel special in multiple ways to providing you with his utmost attention- A Leo man will shower his love upon you with his tiny gestures that you need to understand. Here is a list of things that will prove a Leo man is in love with you. He becomes over-protective

Leo-born people are carefree but when they are in love, they become highly caring souls who over-analyse things or any situation that happens to their partner so that they bring forth the best solutions right in front of you. Right from taking care of your mood swings to bringing you whatever you need- these beings take care of your tiniest of woes while simplifying your problems.

He gets resentful A fit of jealousy that comes from a Leo man for a girl indicates that he has fallen in love with you. He might start getting possessive whenever you are around another guy or smiling or laughing too much with any other man. He then becomes super protective and might start to provide you with red flags to not get too close to another man. He showcases his love publicly A Leo man when in love will never hesitate in showing his love in front of people. He will hold your hand, hug you, kiss you and will never get affected by the opinions of others. They have a generous nature and they will stand with you even if a thousand eyes will criticise you, they will walk hand-in-hand with you while boosting your self-confidence.