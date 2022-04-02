4 Zodiac Signs that are compatible in bed with Cancerians

Cancers, who are ruled by the maternal moon, enjoy snuggling and prioritizing foreplay, as well as sensuous touch and kissing almost as much as lovemaking. But don't get it twisted. While crabs adore calm, smooth, passionate sex, they also enjoy getting playfully rough and asserting themselves. In fact, the phrase "affectionately dominant" was most likely coined by or for Cancer!

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible in bed with Cancerians.

1. Taurus

This gentle and tender lover will make you feel good right away. The capacity to appear to have every possible material need met will virtually ease your concern of being taken care of, while Taurus' admiration for the things you accomplish will considerably delight you. When these two zodiacs are embracing in each other's arms, a Cancerian might find this tough Taurus person less intimidating.

2. Scorpio

When these two water signs come together, expect a lot of depth and connection. Both of the zodiacs are incredibly perceptive and can predict which touch, word, or gesture will set their partner off. Cancer and Scorpio zodiac signs will be magnetically drawn to each other. Scorpios are more sexually adventurous than Cancerians, but after a while, both signs will settle into a loving, passionate, give and take relationship.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn and Cancer are opposing signs on the zodiac wheel, thus there is a natural attraction between them. Sexually, these two form an incredible couple, but it will take some time for them to get there. Capricorn has a difficult time relaxing, but the crab understands how to calm them with lavish meals, sensual back rubs, and plenty of PDA. When Capricorn lets down their guard, these two have no problem connecting.

4. Leo

In their own way, both zodiacs are giving lovers. A Leo in the bedroom will offer passion and excitement, prompting their partner to come out of their shell. Leos enjoy being admired, and Cancer's attentiveness will make them feel desired. It may take some time for them to reach a happy medium, and compromise will be required. Leo should try to be less aggressive, and Cancer should be more open to their basic instincts.

When Cancer and these three zodiac signs get together, they can reach new levels of closeness and develop a strong link of compassion that will make them feel safe.

