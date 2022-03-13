4 Zodiac signs that are compatible in bed with Libra

The scales may represent Libras, but you certainly know how to throw people off when you walk into a room. After all, Venus is your ruling planet. So, like the goddess of love herself, you've been blessed with beauty, charm, and grace. You're naturally gifted in the art of verbal seduction as an air sign. You're very generous in the bedroom, and you're more than willing to fulfil your partner's fantasies. You'll need sexual partners who are just as interested in giving as they are in receiving, because Libras are all about fairness.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who make the most compatible partner with Libra.

1. Aries

Aries is ruled by Mars, while Libra is ruled by Venus. Despite their zodiac signs being diametrically opposed, these two will be intensely attracted to one another. Aries enjoys the thrill of the chase, while Libra enjoys being desired. "They're mirror images of each other, creating a lovely fairytale romance." Aries will teach Libra how to be more fearless and assertive in the bedroom, while Libra will teach Aries how to compromise.

2. Gemini

Because Gemini and Libra are both ruled by the element of Air, they should have an easier time connecting mentally and verbally. When it comes to sex, this is a plus because they will both be able to express whatever bothers or pleases them. Gemini's charm and approach to sex can help Libra's fragile ego. They appear to have a knack for making everything less serious, which will aid their Libra partner in opening up and sharing their emotions through sex as well.

3. Leo

Leos and Libras are both true artists with a keen sense of style. But what happens when the fieriest sign collides with the most flirtatious air sign? There's a lot of hot air here. This couple has unbeatable chemistry—and plenty of steamy teenage make out sessions! —which makes for a fantastic fling, but they can never live up to each other's long-term expectations.

4. Aquarius

Sexually, Taurus and Libra are compatible. Thanks to Venus, they're both highly sensual and have similar tastes. Taurus and Libra share an underlying desire to appreciate the finer things in life, which makes them a good match. Both of these zodiacs yearn for stability in their lives, and it is for this reason that they are attracted to each other as love birds. The bull's boundless energy and mature outlook will entice the relaxed Libra, while Libra's subtle diplomacy and flawless charm will enthrall the Taurean.

Fortunately, the four zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Libra won't disappoint.

