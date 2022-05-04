4 Zodiac signs that are compatible in bed with Virgos

Earth signs are generally grounded and naturally sensual, making them excellent partners in bed. Virgos are no different. They have a strong connection to the physical world, which is one of the reasons why they make A1 lovers. They approach love as a whole, so dating a Virgo can feel like a total mind-body-spirit makeover. They will push you to be your best version and the most interesting self.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible in bed with Virgos.

Taurus

A Taurus and Virgo couple's sexual connection can be quite comforting and touching. While the Virgo partner usually behaves poorly when it comes to expressing sexual desires, the Taurus enters the frame and makes the Virgo feel more comfortable enough to express. There are always fireworks in the bedroom when these two signs come together because they are always on the same pace.

Gemini

Gemini and Virgo stimulate each other's minds first, and then their hearts. Learning provides solace to both parties in this passionate and sensual love affair. Because they share a ruling planet, they are an even better match in bed because they have excellent communication skills and can be open and direct about their wants and desires.

Capricorn

Sexually, Virgo and Capricorn are an excellent match because they are both giving and enjoy pleasing their partner in bed. They are sensual and will enjoy taking their time with each other as mutual Earth signs. Once they have achieved the goal of confining in each other's trust, their physical intimacy becomes more satisfying and sensual, elevating their bond to the next level.

Scorpio

Because Virgos and Scorpios are both undeniable freaks in the bedroom, the sex in this relationship is unquestionably out of this world. Scorpio is a fixed sign that prioritises trust and loyalty, which earthy Virgo can provide. Overall, both signs will feel safe exploring new levels of intimacy with one another.

Although astrological signs may not be the first thing you look for when evaluating potential hook-ups, there's a good chance you've had some of your best times in the bedroom with a Virgo partner. Virgo is the zodiac's tireless perfectionist. This mutable earth sign can teach us all how to be our most exacting, no-nonsense selves.

