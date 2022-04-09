4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Taurus in bed

Taurus is a sensual zodiac sign, therefore sex might be one of the most significant elements of a relationship for them. They prefer to experience intimacy through all zones, so don't be hesitant to experiment with everything from feathers to food with your Taurean partner. Emotionally strong, they will always favour a mate with hidden depths and the ability to connect with their partner on all levels- from intellectual to spiritual. For Taurus, sex and love are forever entwined. They want to feel fully immersed in the bedroom experience.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Taurus in bed.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio is a steamy hookup in a dark dive bar bathroom if Taurus is a night of rose petals and Champagne. However, when these two indicators combine, they generate a lot of heat. Taurus is one of the few zodiac signs that can equal Scorpio's intensity and depth without the emotional impact that Scorpio has as a water sign. This is incredibly hot and sexy compatibility in bed.

2. Cancer

For Taurus, sex is all about pleasure; for Cancer, sex is all about intimacy. Taurus and Cancer have good sexual compatibility because Taurus' demand for aroused senses and Cancer's need for relaxed contact complement each other well. The main issue is that these two lack a strong sexual urge, so as long as there are no problems initiating sex, the trust and connection are there.

3. Virgo

You two have a similar, realistic approach to life, so you'll probably get along right immediately. Virgo will be impressed by your charisma and seeming ability to convert dirt into gold. Nonetheless, don't expect silk sheets and a custom-inflated mattress to entice Virgo into your bed. Virgo is looking for someone who is trustworthy and honest. Because Virgo can join the world of sexuality in the gentlest way imaginable, this is an ideal pairing for first sexual experiences.

4. Libra

Libra, which is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is all about sensuality and romance. Neither Taurus nor Libra want to disappoint their celestial goddess, Venus. When their soulful longings are combined, they will generate the ultimate approach to sexual harmony. However, Libra may be more aggressive in attempting new positions or introducing role-playing and kink, but this duo is skilled at communicating their desires and achieving the appropriate balance.

Be patient with your Taurus partner. Slowly and steadily convey what you require, and keep in mind: more harmony, less drama.

