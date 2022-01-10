Sagittarius to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are likely to break your heart

A heartbreak can be awful. Staying up late at nights, sobbing to your pillows, binge drink-sessions, spending your days in your PJs - we all have been there at some point of time in our lives. Here’s the truth, we all are imperfect people who have had relationships with other flawed persons. However, what doesn’t have to happen is breaking your heart again which adds insult to your injury. Nothing in life should be left to chance.

By dating with your heart and head, which also means looking out for the zodiac signs who never breaks your heart, you can say goodbye to unmet needs and hello to true happiness. So, to save yourself from betrayal and give you insight into personality traits, here are 4 zodiac signs to lookout for when entering your next relationship.

1. Sagittarius

The thing about those born under Sagittarius is that they don’t intend to break hearts, but unwillingly their actions are drawn in such a manner where they do. They are a free spirit at heart who loves to experience new things and explore. So, if you are in a relationship with a Sagi, they might break your heart by being unwilling or unable to commit. When they initiate a break up, the terms are straightforward. In their eyes all of it would be justified, because whatever it is, it’s an experience.

2. Gemini

Geminis are individualistic signs with huge personalities. They get bored out of everything very easily and love to socialise. They would never want to spend their time alone which is why their indecisive nature could make them land with different lovers. They lack serious attachment with people. One moment you’ll see them showering flowers on you, and the next moment they’ll ghost you.

3. Aquarius

Aquarians are all about freedom and independence. They are easy-going which makes them take things as they go. They are flirtatious in nature, which makes it a bit difficult for them to keep their eyes and hands off to themselves while being in a relationship. Even though they are committed and loyal, sometimes they can overstep a line which can take a toll on the relationship. They tend to give their partners freedom and space from them, and which is what they expect in return.

4. Pisces

Pisces are super sweet when it comes to relationships, but once they fall out of it there’s no way of coming back. Pisces can hurt your feelings by blaming you for endless reasons and playing the victim card, making you feel bad for taking them off. They can go from being loving and warm to cold and uncaring rather quickly. Once they have proven you to be the reason behind break-up, they’ll use it in different art-ways in the future to blame you.

So, the next time you are trying to figure out which zodiac sign breaks the most hearts, don’t let these play with your emotions and slip through the cracks.

