4 Zodiac signs that are likely to get married early in life

There are some people who are not too keen when it comes to marriage. They prefer staying alone and living life on their own terms. They don’t like being accountable to anyone and are pretty independent and self-sufficient people.

On the other hand, there are some people who like the idea of having a companion and believe in getting married at an early stage of life. According to astrology, there are 4 such zodiac signs that like the idea of marriage and are likely to get married early. Have a look at these zodiac signs below.

Gemini

Geminis are social butterflies. They like being around people and being surrounded by the people they love. When it comes to marriage, they are keen on getting married early as they feel the need of a companion and a support system.

Cancer

Cancerians feel the need to fill the emotional void in their lives. They crave intimacy and loyalty. Thus, the idea of early marriage appeals to them quite a lot.

Libra

Librans give so much love to other people that they end up feeling lonely. When it comes to marriage, they want someone who would pamper them and support them in life. They prefer getting married early, i.e in their early 20s instead of postponing it for later.

Virgo

Virgos are used to handling things on their own, but they do eventually want someone who would comfort them and who would always have their back. Since they are highly hardworking, they have this increasing need of love and pampering, and to fulfil this need, they are likely to get married early.

Also Read: Health issues are on the cards for 4 zodiac signs today; Read the daily horoscope to know more