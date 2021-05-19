Alia Bhatt is one of the most prominent actors in the industry today. Belonging to Pisces zodiac sign, she is dreamy, floaty and jaw droppingly beautiful. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Alia Bhatt.

Astrology can tell us a lot about our future and personality traits. It can also help us to find out who are we most compatible with and what personality type do we attract the most. All of this can be acknowledged with the help of astrology by knowing the date of birth and month you are born into.

Similarly, we can also take the guidance of astrology that will help us find out who are the actors most compatible with based on their zodiac sign.

Alia Bhatt is a prominent actress in the Bollywood industry who has delivered major hits and performed tremendously in all her films, doing exceptional roles that are versatile and remarkable. Alia Bhatt is born on 15 March which makes her a Piscean. Pisces are known for their eccentric qualities, their emotional intelligence, compassionate and empathetic nature that makes them a beautiful person from inside and out. They are moody, floaty and attractive for their gorgeous looks and humble nature.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Alia Bhatt.

Taurus

Taureans crave a certain intimacy with their partner that Pisces can give them as they are sensitive in nature. Taureans get attracted to the soft and gentle nature of Pisces. Both are looking for something long term and will stay loyal to each other.

Cancer

This duo will have a perfect sense of stability. Pisces are best compatible with Cancer as this couple will balance each other out in terms of the emotional aspect of a relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpios are strong and passionate people who get attracted to Pisces for their compassionate and loving nature. Scorpios want their partner to be completely devoted to them and would love the romance to stay in a relationship.

Capricorn

Pisces and Capricorn are a good match as this couple will be extremely loyal and caring towards each other. Capricorns tend to get attracted to the gentle nature of Pisces. They like how Pisces is understanding and giving in a relationship and how they value individual space.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Janhvi Kapoor

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×