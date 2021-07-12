4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal is a Sagittarius personality having his birthday on November 26. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with him.

Arjun Rampal is a Sagittarian personality being born on November 26, 1972. He started his career as a model and then shifted to acting and then became producer as well. Rampal has acted in more than 40 films in Bollywood and has got recognition for his outstanding performance in the movie Rock On.

As a Sagittarian personality, Arjun is witty, explorer, adventurous, travel enthusiasts, optimistic, free-spirited, social and carefree persons. Do you know which zodiac signs are most compatible with him? Take a look at the below list to check if yours sign is one of them.

Aries

Aries is the fellow zodiac sign of Sagittarius who has a fiery personality. These people are life of the party and are courageous, bold, risk takers, carefree persons. They will never think for second time before taking any risk. They are one of the biggest travellers who want to experience new things, new places and new people. They don’t like to get bored at all.

Leo

It becomes tough to stay without having any attention for even 1 minute for Leos. They are the biggest attention-seekers of all zodiac sign. People of this fire sign are social, party freaks and enthusiastic who don’t like usual things. They want to try offbeat stuff to stand out amongst others.

Libra

This air sign is the balancing zodiac of all. They are intelligent, charming, social, conversationalists, diplomatic, clever, and non-confrontational. They like to keep a balance and want to see fairness in everything. But these people hate to confront in any negative situation which may create problems.

Aquarius

People of this air sign are carefree and free-spirited persons who often get aloof and detached from the world. They are always into helping people and society and that’s why this zodiac sign is the philanthropists of all signs. They are independent people and good conversationalists who want to talk about different interesting topics.

