Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday is on 6th March which makes her a Piscean. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with the star.

Janhvi Kapoor has got everyone’s attention with her bubbly personality and given several hits. Recently, her movie Roohi was very successful. The star belongs to Pisces zodiac sign and Pisceans are intuitive, imaginative, romantic, emotional and compassionate people. So, these people will be compatible with other compassionate ones and rational ones. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Janhvi Kapoor.

Cancer

The fellow zodiac sign, Cancerians are compassionate, nurturing, emotional, sensitive and intuitive. They are loyal people who often get phased out of the current situation. So, they will be compatible with Pisceans and both will create a great bonding together staying loyal to each other.

Scorpio

Again, the fellow zodiac sign, Scorpions are intense, compassionate, loyal and analytical. They are ready to offer their 100 percent in a relationship but expect the same kind of effort from their partner. And Pisceans are highly romantic people who can easily make Scorpions happy in a relationship. So, together they will create great charm in the bonding.

Capricorn

Pisceans are highly compassionate and loyal people, but they cannot think rationally since they are the most imaginative people of all. So, when Capris and Pisceans are together, they get to learn from Capricorns how to be logical and think rationally in life. They are opposite of each other, but there is spark in the relationship, since both of them are loyal and give full commitment.

Taurus

Taureans are the traditional lovers, who are serious about their commitment and stay loyal to their partners. They are also compassionate people who create a blissful relationship with Pisceans. But since they are also rational people, Pisceans learn to be lee dreamy and more realistic with them.

