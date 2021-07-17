Kajal Aggarwal is a Gemini having her birthday on June 19. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Kajal Aggarwal has established her career in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies and made her debut in Bollywood with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... She has mainly been seen in many Telugu films and she is the first South Indian actress who has her own wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Kajal is a Gemini being born on June 19, 1985. Geminis are intelligent, social, conversationalists who easily get bored of the same things and always want new stuff to stay entertained. Geminis love to have deep and quality conversation where they can know about unknown things. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Kajal Aggarwal.

Libra

The fellow zodiac sign of Gemini, Librans have many similar qualities like that of Geminis. They both are social, intelligent, conversationalists, and don’t really bother about future. They like to mostly live in the moment. They both love to meet new people and gather new experiences and do shopping as well. Being together their relationship would always be in spark.

Leo

Geminis love to stay entertained always and hate being bored and Leos, on the other hand, would do several things to always have their attention. So, together they will never get bored of each other and explore new things always.

Aquarius

Again, the fellow zodiac sign of Gemini, Aquarians create a blissful bonding with them. They are both intelligent, social, love to have quality conversations and have a keen interest in knowing the unknown. So, they will be happy with each other.

Sagittarius

Sagis have a fiery personality like Geminis who love to explore, travel the world, meet new people, gather new experiences etc. And these are some of the qualities that can also be seen in Gemini people. So, together they complement well each other and create a strong bonding.

