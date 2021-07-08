4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda is a Scorpion. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Kriti Kharbanda started her film career with Kannada and Telugu movies. She then gradually shifted to Hindi film industry. Initially, she started working as a model and then made her debut in acting with the Telugu film Boni in 2009. She has been seen in many popular Hindi movies like Raaz: Reboot, Veerey Ki Wedding, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and others.

The actress belongs to the Scorpio zodiac sign as she was born on October 29, 1990. Scorpio is a feminine zodiac sign belonging to the water element. They are intense, secretive, passionate, motivated and dedicated. When they are in a relationship, they give their 100 percent expecting the same from their partner. When they set a goal in their life, they stay focused on it and won’t stop before achieving it. So, here are 4 zodiac signs who are most compatible with Kriti Kharbanda and Scorpions.

Cancer

Cancer is the fellow zodiac sign of Scorpio and people of this star sign are compassionate, intuitive, emotional and sensitive. But they are loyal, and nurturing people who like to go beyond their limit to serve their loved ones. Romantic Cancerians are always appreciated by Scorpions.

Capricorn

Belonging to the earth element, Capricorn is another female zodiac sign like Scorpio. Just like Scorpions, Capricorns are dedicated, driven and hardworking people, which is why Scorpions are always attracted to them and together they make a great pair.

Virgo

Just like the secretive personality of Scorpions, Virgos also like to keep their personal life private. Their hardworking and motivated attitude are always appreciated by Scorpions. Virgos are family-oriented people which helps these two people make a great pair.

Taurus

Scorpions love to see their partners taking efforts for the relationship to make it work and Taureans are one of them. They are romantic and loyal people who know how to keep their partner happy.

