4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is a Leo personality belonging to the fire element. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Bareily Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, are some of the hits that Kriti Sanon has offered to the industry. Through all of her performances she has proved her acting prowess and dancing skill as well. She is a Leo personality who has her birthday on 27th July 1990. Leo personalities are attention seekers, ambitious, drama-adoring, generous, luxury-loving, loyal, selfish, and extremely confident. Do you know which zodiac signs are compatible with her? Check the list below.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is best compatible sign with Leo as they both belong to the fire sign. They are both passionate and fiery who are ready to experience new things. So, when these two people are in love, things are always on a spark. Sagis teach them to explore and travel more and live in the moment.

Aries

Aries people are the life of the party who are risk takers, bold, courageous and ready to take new challenges in life. So, Leos love their enthusiastic and fiery personality and together they experience several new things and things never get bored for them in the bonding.

Libra

The air sign Libra is social, conversationalists, love to meet new people, sophisticated and intelligent people. And all of these traits attract Leos as they have also similar personality. So, things are always fun when Librans and Leos are in a relationship.

Aquarius

Aquarians love to gain knowledge, meet new people live in the moment. Together, they make a good pair with Leos. But things may go to the opposite direction in their relationship, because Aquarians often get aloof and indulge in charity work. This may make Leos irritated as they are not philanthropists.

