Parineeti Chopra is a Libran as her birthday is on October 22. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and won the Best Female Debut Award and Supporting Actress for the same. Then she has appeared in many films including Ishaqzaade, Saina, The Girl on The Train, etc.

Parineeti has her birthday on October 22, 1988, which makes her a Libran. Libra is considered to be the most sophisticated zodiac signs of all with great sense of taste and choices. They are romantic, compassionate, diplomatic, intelligent, non-confrontational people. Librans love shopping which is why they are often considered to be not so good in savings. But as a partner, Librans are loyal and lovable and serious about their relationships. Libra zodiac sign is the most balancing sign who prefer fairness everywhere. So, when it comes to handling many things, Librans are the best people to consider. They make a great team leader as well. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Parineeti Chopra.

Gemini

Gemini is the fellow zodiac sign of Libra and the people of the sign are enthusiastic, who easily get bored of anything, so they like to be entertained. They love to have quality conversations, so they enjoy a Libran’s company as they are also good conversationalists. Geminis are also intelligent people who are attracted to Libra’s intelligence.

Aquarius

The fellow zodiac sign, Aquarians are philanthropists people who are appreciated by Librans. They enjoy having a group conversation together with their friends on a serious matter in which Librans also love to take part being a good conversationalist. And they both sometimes get aloof in their own thoughts.

Leo

Leos, belonging to the fire element, have a fiery personality who want to experience new things in life and show their off-beat choices. Librans enjoy their company and make a great relationship together with spark.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are the fire sign who are enthusiastic, explorer, good conversationalists and enjoy their present life. So, all of these personality traits are appreciated by Librans and they make a great pair with each other.

