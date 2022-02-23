4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sagittarius in bed

Sagittarians have a childlike personality. This zodiac is well known for being a kid at heart, which supports their desire to have fun in bed. However, they exude boundless energy and enthusiasm. They enjoy making love on the spur of the moment. They transform the sex from blah to yay. They guarantee an out-of-this-world experience in bed. They are not afraid to try new things and enjoy engaging in activities with their partners.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sagittarius.

1. Aries

Aries and Sagittarius have the qualities needed to sustain a relationship. They'll never get bored with each other and will always find something new and exciting to do. They complement each other intellectually, emotionally, and sexually. Aries and Sag have a lot of sexual energy and can fan each other's flames into a fireball frenzy.

2. Gemini

Both Gemini and Sagittarius’ life in the bedroom is easy, fun, and often full of laughter. They have their hearts set on having a good time. They'll do anything, no matter how strange or unusual it sounds. While these signs are known flirts, they will trust each other not to cheat. Gemini and Sagittarius simply have too much respect for each other. This is a partnership that is both spontaneous and adventurous, and it never gets boring.

3. Leo

When Sagittarius and Leo meet in bed, fireworks are to be expected, as their similarities in terms of showboating and competitiveness combine to create an explosive encounter. Leo, like Sag, is a fire sign who is ambitious, bold, passionate, and always up for a good time. Both of these signs like to live their best lives, so the relationship will feel like one long party, especially at the beginning.

4. Aquarius

When a Sagittarius and an Aquarius date, it's as if a sexual lightning bolt of electricity pervades the atmosphere! Both signs are fiercely independent and prioritise their freedom above all else. They enjoy the mental stimulation as well as the unusual, non-traditional aspect of their relationship. Aquarius will be drawn to Sagittarius' vibrant energy and will happily stay up all night listening to them recount their many adventures.

Sagittarians are as out-of-the-box in their sexuality as they are in other aspects of their lives. They're often willing to try anything to keep their partners guessing, and they're constantly changing things up in the bedroom.

