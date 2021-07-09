Tamannaah Bhatia is a Sagittarian as her birthday is on 21 December. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Tamanna Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia initially started her film career from Telugu and Tamil films, then she shifted to Hindi films. She is one of the most leading contemporary actresses in South Indian cinema and one of the highest paid ones. She almost acted in 65 cinemas in three languages.

Tamannaah is a Sagittarian personality as she has her birthday on 21 December, 1989. Some of the most common Sagittarian features are witty, explorer, travel enthusiast, social, great conversationalists, having a keen interest in meeting new people and gathering knowledge, and loyal. These people always have a fiery personality who would be best compatible with someone with similar traits. So, people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign are best compatible with fire and air signs. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Tamannaah Bhatia.

Aries

Aries is the fellow zodiac sign of Sagittarius and the people of this sign are courageous, risk-takers, carefree persons with a strong, bold, and fiery personality. They want to experience new things, new places and meet new people, just like Sagis. Aries people will never think for twice to do something risky which is why they are so appreciated by Sagittarians.

Leo

It becomes tough to stay without having any attention for Leos and hence they always do different things to be on the spotlight. People of this fire sign are social, party freaks, enthusiastic and a bit unusual. Just like, Sagis love to meet new people and visit new places, similarly, Leos are also into trying new things.

Libra

People of the balancing zodiac sign are intelligent, charming, social, conversationalists, diplomatic, clever and social. They want to keep everything in balance and see equality everywhere. They have a keen interest in meeting new people and knowing about unknown things. All of these traits are highly appreciated by Sagittarians.

Aquarius

Carefree and free-spirited Aquarians often get aloof and detached from the world. That’s why they are highly compatible with Sagis because Sagittarian people love to get lost in their travelling trail. Aquarians are also independent, social and good conversationalists like Sagis and that’s why they are both attracted to each other.

