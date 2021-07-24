Apart from bring a wonderful actress, Tisca Chopra is also an author and film producer. She has worked in around 45 feature films in different languages. Her most prominent work was Taare Zameen Par.

Tisca is a Scorpion. She was born on November 1, 1973. Scorpio is a feminine zodiac sign belonging to the water element. They are intense, secretive, passionate, motivated and dedicated people. When they are in a relationship, they give their 100 percent expecting the same from their partner. When they set a goal in their life, they stay focused on it and won’t stop before achieving it. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Tisca Chopra.

Cancer

Cancer is the fellow zodiac sign of Scorpio and people of this star sign are compassionate, intuitive, emotional and sensitive. But they are loyal, and nurturing people who like to go beyond their limit to serve their loved ones. Romantic Cancerians are always appreciated by Scorpions.

Capricorn

Belonging to the earth element, Capricorn is another female zodiac sign like Scorpio. Just like Scorpions, Capricorns are dedicated, driven and hardworking people which is why Scorpions are always attracted to them and together they make a great pair.

Virgo

Just like the secretive personality of Scorpions, Virgos also like to keep their personal life private. Their hardworking and motivated attitude are always appreciated by Scorpions. Virgos are family-oriented people which helps these two signs to make a great pair.

Taurus