Varun Dhawan is a Taurean as he has his birthday on April 24. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with him.

Varun Dhawan is one of the highest paid celebrities. He began his career as an assistant director of Karan Johar in the film My Name Is Khan and then made his debut with Student of the Year. Then, he went on to appear in several different films of Bollywood like Main Tera Hero, Dilwale, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur and others.

Varun Dhawan is a Taurean as his birthday falls on April 24, 1987. Some of the most prominent Taurean personality traits are they are intelligent, hardworking, motivated, highly practical, grounded, loyal, committing and romantic. As a partner, they know how to keep their lover happy. People from the Taurus zodiac sign love to lead a happy and sophisticated life surrounded by love, beauty and money. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Varun Dhawan.

Scorpio

Scorpions are intense, loyal, motivated, focused and hard-working people. Giving 100 percent efforts to the relationship and expecting the same from partner are what truly defines Scorpions. And on the other hand, Taureans also know how to keep their partners happy. So, together they create a happy bonding.

Cancer

Cancerians are nurturing, extremely emotional, sensitive, loyal and compassionate people. It is a blissful relationship when Cancerians and Taureans are together. Cancerians nurture them, and on the other hand, Taureans put efforts to make their life bigger.

Virgo

Virgo is the fellow sign of Taurus. People of Virgo zodiac sign are practical, analytical, hardworking, loyal, reliable, faithful, grounded and dedicated people. They are the most perfectionist zodiac sign of all who will do everything flawlessly keeping a strict eye on the details. So, Virgos and Taureans always appreciate each other for having such good qualities and make a great pair.

Capricorn

Capricorns, the fellow zodiac sign of Taureans, are dedicated, practical, organised, hardworking, focused and loyal. Often they are considered to be the most workaholic zodiac sign who would always prioritise their work before anything. Since Taureans are also dedicated and hard working people, they would always appreciate these traits of Capricorns and complement each other.

