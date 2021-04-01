4 Zodiac signs likely to experience increase in their expenses: Read the daily horoscope of Leo, Libra & more

Check out what is on the cards for Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius today. Read the daily horoscope of these 4 zodiac signs for April 1, 2021.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will have to face some challenges on the health and monetary front. The salaried people will face difficulties in the workplace. A payment may get cleared very suddenly in the afternoon but your heightened expenditure will keep the stress levels high. Keep away from useless discussions. You will feel affectionate towards your mother.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people may face some problems with their family members. Your harsh speech may create some problems for you so be soft and polite during routine conversations. Your expenses may create a big dent in your savings. Take care of your health as eye irritation and mouth blisters may hit you. You will make gains on account of your enemies.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make monetary gains today. You will have to face some challenges while going about routine activities. You may suffer from a headache and feel exhausted on account of the increase in your burden. An increased harmony in your familial and conjugal life will keep you happy. You will be inclined towards religious rituals. A trip is possible which will involve an expense of a huge amount.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people will have to struggle to get even basic comforts in life. Your coordination with your senior officers may get disturbed today so you must remain calm and patient. Your family members will cooperate with you. You may spend a big amount on a religious ceremony. You will be blessed by your mother in terms of affection and gains. Do not take undue stress.

