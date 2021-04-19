4 Zodiac signs likely to experience work pressure this week; Read your weekly horoscope to find out more

Zodiac signs Aries, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces might have to deal with an excess amount of work pressure this week. Check out your weekly horoscope as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish for the upcoming week from April 19 to 25.

Aries

Aries sign people will spend money on repairs or purchase of household consumption items. Take care of your mother’s health. The salaried people will have to cope with an excessive workload. Business people will earn profit by a greater margin. Earlier made investments will also bring greater profit than your expectations. There will be an ethos of love and harmony at home. You will experience love and care in your romantic alliance. Look out for health problems.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with excessive physical lethargy even though their health will improve considerably. However, you are advised to stay cautious and take medicines on time. Things will remain normal in the workplace but there will be too much work to do. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed this week. The week will end on a gainful and cheerful note. Your brothers and friends will cooperate with you and bring happiness.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will succeed in their efforts to augment their income. There will be some persistent problems in the workplace. Your relation with your life partner will acquire strength and she is likely to earn rank and reputation on account of your positive stars. The week shall bring some ups and downs on the health front. Your expenditure will remain on the higher side. Your siblings are likely to make gains.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will cheer up immensely on account of the inflow of money in large quantities. Your financial standing will be great. Your official colleagues will be pleased with your achievement. You may get a little hassled about your health and heightened expenses during the middle of the week. Business people are likely to succeed tremendously in their expansion plans. The salaried people will have to work very hard. You must avoid all kinds of stress.

