4 Zodiac signs likely to make favourable gains this week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more

Being blessed with a baby or harmonious relations with your offspring along with hard work on the work front characterise this week for most of you. What do stars specifically bring in for you? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Zodiac signs Aries, Cancer, Leo and Scorpio are likely to make favourable gains this week from August 9 to August 15. Read your weekly horoscope for this week as shared by astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish to know what’s in store for you.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make solid gains on account of their speech which will remain highly effective and influential. You will get positive results in the context of your offspring. Some of you are likely to be blessed with a child if you have been making efforts. The middle of the week brings health and expenditure-related issues. Your hard work will fetch excellent results in the workplace today. Students will get good results. If you are single, chances of holding discussions over matrimonial alliances are strong. There will be an inflow of money.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will receive hugely favourable news on the monetary front. Your family members’ support will give mental and emotional strength. You will succeed in your work-related efforts towards the middle of the week. Take care of your health as headaches might persist. Avoid debates with your life partner and offspring. The end of the week may bring some unwanted expenses.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. The week shall bring excellent gains on the monetary front. A new source of income is likely to get finalized. This will remain a favourable week on the work front. A pending task is likely to get completed, finally. You will earn prestige among people. Your familial ethos will remain fine. You will face problems on account of physical exhaustion and lethargy.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to get good and beneficial results in the workplace. Your seniors will remain pleased with your work. There will be chances of a rise in your prestige and also an increase in the level of comforts and pleasure. You will succeed in your efforts to make monetary gains during the middle of the week. Control your lethargy. The end of the week may bring excessive expenses. A journey may get planned too.

