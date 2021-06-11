4 Zodiac signs that lose interest fast

We all have different ways of showing and expressing love. Some people need the spark in a relationship constantly for it to work out while others are simply in it for the long haul. Here are 4 zodiac signs that lose interest quickly once they get into a relationship.

People have different ideas and notions about love. Each person has their own unique perspective and depiction of love and a relationship. It doesn’t necessarily mean that each one of us is out there looking for something permanent or long term. Some are exploring, taking their own sweet time and experimenting with the idea of love while others are in it fully, committed to one person with whom they picture their whole life.

Those who are always exploring and like their independence way too much might lose interest quickly than the rest. They require that extra bit of effort from their partner’s end for it to really work or else they are simply out of the dating game. Here are 4 zodiac signs that lost interest quickly as compared to others in a relationship:

Gemini

Geminis are known for their impulsive and indecisive nature. They are mostly fickle-minded and have a reputation for being a flirt. They often take life as a fun roller coaster ride with slight ups and downs but never settle for the idea of love and relationships in the first place. If they do fall in love, they fall deep. They like to take it slow and if things get too boring, they might end up losing interest before they go on a quest to find someone better.

Aquarius

This zodiac sign is a little introverted when it comes to expressing and showing feelings. They have a deep sense of understanding but it takes a lot for them to open up. They are complex and never look for ordinary things or an ordinary lifestyle. They are quick to shut themselves off and ghost you but it takes a longer time for them to do the opposite.

Aries

This zodiac sign is all about the chase. They are impulsive and so, they might fall in love quickly but they are quicker to fall out of it. They believe in not wasting time and there are always better opportunities to knock on their door so if you are not worth it, you’re out.

Sagittarius

This fire sign is determined and way too honest. If they are not comfortable in your space, they will simply leave and never look back. They are independent and full of adventure, so if you don’t match the same level of energy, they are going to lose interest faster than you thought.

